Materion Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:MTRN)

Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th.

Materion has raised its dividend payment by 15.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Materion has a payout ratio of 14.2% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Materion to earn $4.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.6%.

Shares of MTRN traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.18. The stock had a trading volume of 100,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 108,227. Materion has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $80.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $72.77.

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.11. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $371.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Materion will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

