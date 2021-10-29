Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Mastech Digital (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mastech Digital had a return on equity of 18.05% and a net margin of 4.99%.

Shares of MHH stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. Mastech Digital has a fifty-two week low of $14.00 and a fifty-two week high of $19.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mastech Digital stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Mastech Digital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:MHH) by 146.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,009 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Mastech Digital worth $149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.93% of the company’s stock.

Mastech Digital, Inc engages in the provision of digital transformation information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Data & Analytics Services, and Information Technology (IT) Staffing Services. The Data & Analytics Services segment delivers data management and analytics services to customers globally.

