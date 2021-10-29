Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) Shares Bought by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden grew its position in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,200 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Masimo were worth $2,715,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Masimo by 4.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,249 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $55,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $3,979,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Masimo in the second quarter worth about $2,324,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Masimo by 30.0% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 51,905 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 11,989 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Masimo in the first quarter worth about $2,168,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th.

In related news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 29,932 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $8,714,103.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MASI opened at $289.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.03 and a beta of 0.79. Masimo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $205.10 and a fifty-two week high of $294.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $274.43 and its 200-day moving average is $252.01.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.17% and a net margin of 19.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Masimo Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

