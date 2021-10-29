Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc lessened its stake in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,833 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 947 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Masco were worth $1,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 20,551,785 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,210,705,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,142,592 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,186,600,000 after purchasing an additional 53,439 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,319,542 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,724,000 after acquiring an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,215,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $189,442,000 after acquiring an additional 77,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,527,820 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,416,000 after acquiring an additional 132,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

MAS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.96 and a 200-day moving average of $60.18. The company has a market capitalization of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a 1-year low of $51.53 and a 1-year high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Masco’s payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MAS. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Masco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.20.

In related news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Masco Company Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

