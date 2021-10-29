Masco Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.

Masco has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.

MAS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.11. Masco had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 379.98%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Masco will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.

In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

