Masco Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.24 (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.235 per share by the construction company on Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th.
Masco has raised its dividend payment by 34.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Masco has a dividend payout ratio of 25.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Masco to earn $4.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.8%.
MAS opened at $65.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.30. Masco has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $58.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17.
MAS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Masco from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.20.
In other news, insider Richard A. O’reagan sold 43,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $2,819,235.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of Masco stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.22, for a total transaction of $572,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Masco stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 936,129 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 99,681 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.38% of Masco worth $55,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 92.02% of the company’s stock.
About Masco
Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.
