Marshall Wace LLP Takes $2.39 Million Position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 138,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HCC. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $193,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $245,000. Winmill & CO. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the second quarter worth about $5,147,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 19,031 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Warrior Met Coal from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Friday, October 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.14.

Shares of HCC stock opened at $24.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.46. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.40.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $227.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.37 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is -29.41%.

In related news, insider Kelli K. Gant sold 2,681 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $67,025.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,050. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Walter J. Scheller sold 8,730 shares of Warrior Met Coal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $218,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,627,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Warrior Met Coal Company Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc engages in the production and export of metallurgical coal. The firm extracts methane gas from the Blue Creek coal seam. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a by-product from coal production. The company was founded on September 3, 2015 and is headquartered in Brookwood, AL.

