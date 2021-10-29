Marshall Wace LLP Purchases 9,647 Shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $2,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Cimarex Energy by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,810 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,907,000 after purchasing an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 112.7% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,070,000 after buying an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $1,987,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Cimarex Energy by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,935 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 91.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total value of $637,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $87.20 on Friday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $92.51. The stock has a market cap of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.17.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.22. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 34.56% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on XEC shares. Mizuho upgraded Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cimarex Energy from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Scotiabank lowered Cimarex Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Truist Financial upgraded Cimarex Energy to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, US Capital Advisors lowered Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.65.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

