Marshall Wace LLP Invests $2.34 Million in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 48,325 shares of the food distribution company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,343,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $206,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the second quarter worth $214,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 13.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,575 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 21.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,828 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on PFGC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. BTIG Research downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

PFGC stock opened at $45.83 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $31.69 and a 52-week high of $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.03 and a beta of 1.71.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The food distribution company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.13% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James D. Hope sold 32,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total value of $1,489,795.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,749,786.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew C. Flanigan purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.71 per share, for a total transaction of $89,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,047,778.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,677 shares of company stock worth $2,005,825. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice and Vistar. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.