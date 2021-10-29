Marshall Wace LLP Has $2.23 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 54.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,761 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,188 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $2,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of APD. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 3.4% during the second quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.2% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD stock opened at $301.44 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $268.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $283.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.94. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $245.75 and a 1 year high of $327.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.74.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Cowen reduced their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $313.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $312.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.67.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

