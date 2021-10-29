Marshall Wace LLP Grows Holdings in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 585,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,266 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.53% of Solid Biosciences worth $2,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 72.71% of the company’s stock.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

SLDB opened at $1.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $205.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 0.99. Solid Biosciences Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.84 and a 1 year high of $11.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 million. On average, analysts expect that Solid Biosciences Inc. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

About Solid Biosciences

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

