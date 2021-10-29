Marshall Wace LLP Acquires Shares of 2,320,704 Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,320,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,599,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seanergy Maritime during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHIP opened at $1.10 on Friday. Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $168.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.11 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Seanergy Maritime had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.14%. The company had revenue of $27.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

SHIP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Seanergy Maritime in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Seanergy Maritime from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. operates as an international shipping company. The firm engages in seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities. It focuses on owning and management of fleet of Capesize bulk carriers. The company was founded on January 4, 2008 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

