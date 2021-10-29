Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Position in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in ABM Industries Incorporated (NYSE:ABM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 51,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of ABM Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 3.1% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 7,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,839 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 4.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,602 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 22,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ABM Industries by 5.9% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. 92.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABM shares. Maxim Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ABM Industries in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABM Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ABM Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.67.

In related news, COO Rene Jacobsen sold 3,092 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $139,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,600 shares of ABM Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.26 per share, for a total transaction of $74,016.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABM stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.00. ABM Industries Incorporated has a 1-year low of $34.28 and a 1-year high of $55.48.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. ABM Industries had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 14.84%. ABM Industries’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ABM Industries Incorporated will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. ABM Industries’s payout ratio is 31.28%.

About ABM Industries

ABM Industries, Inc engages in the provision of facility services for commercial, industrial, and institutional buildings. It operates through the following segments: Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, and Technical Solutions. The Business & Industry segment encompasses janitorial, facilities engineering, and parking services for commercial real estate properties and sports and entertainment venues.

