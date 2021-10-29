Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Stake Increased by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 243.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,653 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 4,618.0% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,740,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682,409 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 294.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,392,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,254,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,154 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth $91,192,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 64.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,648,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,083,000 after acquiring an additional 643,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 160.5% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 824,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,169,000 after acquiring an additional 508,173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,760 shares of company stock valued at $5,308,670. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

MAR stock opened at $159.97 on Friday. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.01 and a twelve month high of $162.31. The company has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 150.92 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $143.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.36. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.07.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

