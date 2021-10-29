Marlin (POND) Trading 10.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Marlin (CURRENCY:POND) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Marlin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0863 or 0.00000143 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Marlin has a market cap of $63.61 million and $16.89 million worth of Marlin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Marlin has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00069552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.15 or 0.00071333 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $58.65 or 0.00096948 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60,529.86 or 1.00056262 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,252.95 or 0.07030149 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.46 or 0.00022252 BTC.

Marlin Coin Profile

Marlin was first traded on December 21st, 2020. Marlin’s total supply is 3,184,000,001 coins and its circulating supply is 736,908,424 coins. The official message board for Marlin is medium.com/marlin-protocol . Marlin’s official Twitter account is @marlinprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Marlin is https://reddit.com/r/marlinprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Marlin’s official website is www.marlin.pro

According to CryptoCompare, “Marlin is an open protocol designed to provide high-performance programmable network infrastructure for DeFi and Web 3.0 “

Buying and Selling Marlin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Marlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Marlin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Marlin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

