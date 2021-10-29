MarineMax, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.41 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MarineMax in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.41 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.26 EPS.

Get MarineMax alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on HZO. B. Riley lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MarineMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

NYSE:HZO opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.26. MarineMax has a 1 year low of $27.51 and a 1 year high of $70.89. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.83. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $512.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of MarineMax by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 45,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $355,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MarineMax by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 46,400 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group grew its position in MarineMax by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 9,198 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.