MarineMax, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.75 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for MarineMax in a report issued on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter. Wedbush also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.56 EPS.

HZO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MarineMax from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

HZO opened at $51.54 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day moving average of $50.83. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.75. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $27.51 and a 12 month high of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.28. MarineMax had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 29.34%. The company had revenue of $462.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.19 EPS. MarineMax’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 319,367 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,553,000 after purchasing an additional 78,764 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 41,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 188.9% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 27,317 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MarineMax by 53.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after purchasing an additional 12,529 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

MarineMax Company Profile

MarineMax, Inc engages in the provision of boating-related activities. The firm sells used and new sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts and fishing boats through retail stores. It also provides maintenance, repair, slip and storage services. The company was founded in January 1998 and is headquartered in Clearwater, FL.

