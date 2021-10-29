Mariana Garavaglia Sells 9,375 Shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stock

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) COO Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.46, for a total transaction of $838,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Mariana Garavaglia also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

On Monday, October 4th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,417 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $852,943.96.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 9,375 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total transaction of $830,156.25.

On Friday, September 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 21,924 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.15, for a total transaction of $2,173,764.60.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Mariana Garavaglia sold 4,443 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $453,408.15.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mariana Garavaglia sold 1,749 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $192,390.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mariana Garavaglia sold 10,416 shares of Peloton Interactive stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.57, for a total transaction of $1,245,441.12.

NASDAQ:PTON traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $91.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,350,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,147,287. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $171.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.01 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $99.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.56.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $937.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $928.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 5.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $517,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 29.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.6% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 5,672 shares in the last quarter. 72.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PTON. Stifel Europe reduced their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.24.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Article: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.