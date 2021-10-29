Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,193,103 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,872 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $72,087,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 6,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 649 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Trust Co lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 32,296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 76.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $66.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.68. The company has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.77 and a fifty-two week high of $68.78.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 3.09%. The business had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.24 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -67.44%.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.