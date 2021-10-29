Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 203,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 99,312 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $12,277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Amundi purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at $307,220,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 83.7% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,845,137 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $205,676,000 after buying an additional 1,751,805 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 181.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,108,808 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $112,800,000 after buying an additional 1,359,251 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 13,353.0% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,284,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,625,000 after buying an additional 1,275,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $62,851,000. 76.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

NYSE MPC opened at $66.67 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $26.77 and a 52-week high of $68.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.68. The firm has a market cap of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.28. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $29.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 142.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently -67.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.33.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.