Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Benchmark

Benchmark started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.71.

MRO stock opened at $16.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.38. Marathon Oil has a 12-month low of $3.73 and a 12-month high of $17.33. The company has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.84, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Marathon Oil had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a positive return on equity of 0.21%. The business’s revenue was up 320.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is currently -17.24%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $34,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 115.2% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 2,989 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.85% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

