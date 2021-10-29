Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Reduces Holdings in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 594,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,488 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Energy accounts for 4.6% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $30,840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CHK. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 71.7% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 88,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after purchasing an additional 36,900 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $4,398,000. Walthausen & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the second quarter valued at $2,585,000. Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 198.3% in the second quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,594,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy in the first quarter valued at $4,773,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHK shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Chesapeake Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.29.

CHK traded down $1.61 on Friday, hitting $64.67. 7,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,263,494. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $69.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $59.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.44. Chesapeake Energy had a net margin of 100.67% and a negative return on equity of 301.73%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.90 million. Equities research analysts expect that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th were issued a $0.344 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -3.17%.

About Chesapeake Energy

Chesapeake Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays, including the Marcellus in Northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania; Haynesville located in Northwestern Louisiana; Eagle Ford in South Texas; Brazos Valley in Southeast Texas; and Powder River Basin in Wyoming.

Featured Article: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.