Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. Has $73.25 Million Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327,728 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,013,728 shares during the quarter. Ovintiv accounts for approximately 11.0% of Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. owned 0.89% of Ovintiv worth $73,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 7.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,204,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769,917 shares during the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 917.4% in the first quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP now owns 1,526,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376,152 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the second quarter worth about $34,138,000. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ovintiv in the first quarter worth about $20,359,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 114.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,459,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,915,000 after acquiring an additional 779,370 shares during the last quarter. 70.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Katherine Lucas Minyard acquired 5,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,866.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. TheStreet raised Ovintiv from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Ovintiv from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

NYSE:OVV traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.28. 63,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,939,491. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.16. Ovintiv Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $40.65. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a PE ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 3.92.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.36. Ovintiv had a positive return on equity of 18.65% and a negative net margin of 32.51%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

