Manz (ETR:M5Z) Trading Down 4.7%

Manz AG (ETR:M5Z) shares fell 4.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as €42.60 ($50.12) and last traded at €43.60 ($51.29). 63,160 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 506% from the average session volume of 10,424 shares. The stock had previously closed at €45.75 ($53.82).

The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is €52.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is €55.80. The company has a market cap of $347.53 million and a PE ratio of 32.86.

Manz Company Profile (ETR:M5Z)

Manz AG engages in the manufacture and sale of high-tech equipment in Germany, the United States, Taiwan, rest of Europe, China, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Solar, Electronics, Energy Storage, Contract Manufacturing, and Service. The Solar segment provides system solutions for thin-film solar modules and CIGS thin-film technology.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Manz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.