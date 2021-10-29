Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.120-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $653 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.36 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.43.

Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.12. The company had a trading volume of 496,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $169.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.05 million. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 46.33%. Manhattan Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

