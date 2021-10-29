Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.120-$2.140 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $653 million-$655 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $648.36 million.Manhattan Associates also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.25-0.31 EPS.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MANH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Manhattan Associates from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Manhattan Associates from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $188.43.
Shares of MANH stock traded up $1.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.12. The company had a trading volume of 496,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,524. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.90. Manhattan Associates has a one year low of $83.74 and a one year high of $183.13. The company has a market capitalization of $11.48 billion, a PE ratio of 117.61 and a beta of 1.98.
In related news, Director Thomas E. Noonan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.66, for a total value of $3,313,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 107,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,886,144.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $811,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,520,282.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
