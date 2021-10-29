Manchester City Fan Token (CITY) One Day Volume Hits $2.26 Million

Manchester City Fan Token (CURRENCY:CITY) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 29th. Over the last week, Manchester City Fan Token has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. Manchester City Fan Token has a market capitalization of $53.45 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of Manchester City Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Manchester City Fan Token coin can now be bought for $15.24 or 0.00024379 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001727 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.08 or 0.00070530 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44.72 or 0.00071556 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.90 or 0.00095845 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,666.24 or 1.00278836 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,401.65 or 0.07043545 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00022016 BTC.

Manchester City Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,508,140 coins. Manchester City Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @socios

