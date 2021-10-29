MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. MakeMyTrip had a negative return on equity of 5.26% and a negative net margin of 24.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS.

Shares of MakeMyTrip stock traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.83. 5,084 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 481,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92. MakeMyTrip has a 1 year low of $17.96 and a 1 year high of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.59.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MakeMyTrip stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) by 1,864.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,800 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

MMYT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on MakeMyTrip from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

MakeMyTrip Ltd. is an online travel company. Its services and products include air ticketing, hotels and packages, rail tickets, bus tickets, car hire, experiences and ancillary travel requirements such as facilitating access to third-party travel insurance and visa processing. The company’s brands include MakeMyTrip, goibibo, and redbus.

Read More: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.