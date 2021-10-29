Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Price Target Raised to $23.00 at KeyCorp

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) had its price target hoisted by KeyCorp from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

MGY has been the subject of several other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas to a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Magnolia Oil & Gas from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.54.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $21.38 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $22.09. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.50.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.15. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 25.33%. The firm had revenue of $250.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In related news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $122,850,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, for a total transaction of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 712 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 8.3% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 10,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% in the second quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 116,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,825,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 0.3% in the second quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 438,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,852,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.56% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

