Magna International (NYSE:MGA) Given a $68.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $68.00 target price on Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Magna International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on MGA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magna International from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays cut shares of Magna International from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $102.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.57.

NYSE:MGA opened at $80.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.21. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $49.24 and a fifty-two week high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.71) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Magna International will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.54%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGA. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Magna International in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Magna International by 286.4% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in Magna International by 69.6% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Magna International in the second quarter valued at $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.14% of the company’s stock.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

