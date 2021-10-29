Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of MAGE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.
Magellan Gold Company Profile
