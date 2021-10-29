Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) Short Interest Update

Magellan Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:MAGE) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 133.3% from the September 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of MAGE traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $0.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,343. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.00. Magellan Gold has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1.40.

Magellan Gold Company Profile

Magellan Gold Corp. is focused on the exploration and development of metals in North America. The firm’s flagship project is The Center Star Gold Mine located in the Elk City mining district, Idaho. It is additionally working to build a collection of operating gold mines in the Western United States.

