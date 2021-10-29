Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stock Position in TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) by 12,059.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 403,935 shares of the travel company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,613 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TripAdvisor were worth $16,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRIP. Bamco Inc. NY purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $267,786,000. Contour Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the first quarter worth about $106,660,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $76,430,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TripAdvisor by 10.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,666,988 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $389,579,000 after purchasing an additional 944,748 shares during the period. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP purchased a new position in TripAdvisor during the second quarter worth about $34,658,000. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRIP stock opened at $33.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of -18.72 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.14. TripAdvisor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.24 and a fifty-two week high of $64.95.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The travel company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.00 million. TripAdvisor had a negative net margin of 38.56% and a negative return on equity of 27.90%. Equities analysts forecast that TripAdvisor, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Kanika Soni sold 10,000 shares of TripAdvisor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRIP. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of TripAdvisor from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of TripAdvisor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

TripAdvisor, Inc is an online travel company, which owns and operates a portfolio of online travel brands. It operates through the following segments: Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. The Hotels, Media and Platform segment provides contextually-relevant booking links to travel partners on websites.

