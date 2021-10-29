Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $14.10 Million Holdings in Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,217 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Colfax were worth $14,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP grew its stake in Colfax by 531.3% during the 1st quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors LP now owns 2,840,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $124,448,000 after acquiring an additional 2,390,630 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Colfax during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,332,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Colfax by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,505,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243,736 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Colfax by 55.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,391,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,543,000 after acquiring an additional 856,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Colfax by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,243,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,444,000 after acquiring an additional 697,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CFX opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.86. Colfax Co. has a 52 week low of $26.45 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.37, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 2.19.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.06% and a net margin of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $985.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $920.17 million. On average, analysts predict that Colfax Co. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

CFX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Colfax in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Colfax from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Argus boosted their price target on Colfax from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

In other Colfax news, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 151,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $7,422,368.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,708 shares in the company, valued at $22,334,249.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew L. Trerotola sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total value of $2,534,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 303,084 shares of company stock valued at $14,859,663. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Colfax Company Profile

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

