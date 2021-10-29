Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 205 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $11,960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,099,495,000 after buying an additional 664,246 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 22.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,082,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,610,076,000 after buying an additional 2,228,318 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,525,115,000 after buying an additional 90,626 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 3.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,042,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $885,706,000 after buying an additional 210,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,170,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $611,372,000 after buying an additional 57,965 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $176.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $121.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $125.84 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.58. The company has a market cap of $112.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $106.55 and a 12-month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 36.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.21%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.66%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

