Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 170,942 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 315.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 225,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $16,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 837.6% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,967,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,038,000 after purchasing an additional 9,797,852 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 77.7% during the second quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 11,530,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,043,303 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,746,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,478,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,169,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,866,000 after purchasing an additional 3,961,067 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 36.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,155,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,220,692 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $76.96 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.14 and a 200-day moving average of $75.71. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

