M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, October 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from M.D.C.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

M.D.C. has raised its dividend payment by 39.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. M.D.C. has a payout ratio of 19.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect M.D.C. to earn $9.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.7%.

Get M.D.C. alerts:

M.D.C. stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.98. 463,904 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,560. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 7.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.43. M.D.C. has a one year low of $38.02 and a one year high of $63.86.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. M.D.C. had a net margin of 10.77% and a return on equity of 23.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MDC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded M.D.C. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on M.D.C. from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded M.D.C. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.25.

In other news, CFO Robert Nathaniel Martin sold 2,309 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.25, for a total transaction of $120,645.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David Siegel sold 9,557 shares of M.D.C. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $487,693.71. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,524.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,076 shares of company stock worth $933,681 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in M.D.C. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) by 93.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 747,189 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 361,931 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.06% of M.D.C. worth $37,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

M.D.C. Company Profile

M.DC Holdings, Inc provides homebuilding and financial services. Its homebuilding operations consist of wholly owned subsidiary companies that generally purchase finished lots or develop lots to the extent necessary for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the name Richmond American Homes.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for M.D.C. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.D.C. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.