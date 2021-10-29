LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) Receives €713.58 Average PT from Analysts

LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €713.58 ($839.51).

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €820.00 ($964.71) target price on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €843.00 ($991.76) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €725.00 ($852.94) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barclays set a €726.00 ($854.12) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €775.00 ($911.76) price objective on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

Shares of EPA MC opened at €671.70 ($790.24) on Tuesday. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 52 week low of €195.45 ($229.94) and a 52 week high of €260.55 ($306.53). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €645.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €646.39.

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

