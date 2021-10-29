Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) Receives Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$13.50 price target on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. CSFB reduced their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. CIBC reiterated a neutral rating and set a C$14.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lundin Mining from C$11.50 to C$10.70 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$12.95.

LUN stock opened at C$10.46 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$9.85 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.78. Lundin Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$7.73 and a fifty-two week high of C$16.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.10.

Lundin Mining (TSE:LUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The mining company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.07 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Lundin Mining will post 10.2997732 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Catherine Jean Garrett Stefan purchased 5,600 shares of Lundin Mining stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$8.91 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,896.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$552,420. Also, Senior Officer Marie Inkster sold 53,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.12, for a total transaction of C$543,184.21. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 501,057 shares in the company, valued at C$5,069,594.51.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

