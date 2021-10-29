Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 35.48, but opened at 37.60. Lucid Group shares last traded at 38.72, with a volume of 1,498,924 shares.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.59.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,232,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,180,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,615,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,459,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,048,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

