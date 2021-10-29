Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Shares Gap Up to $35.48

Shares of Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at 35.48, but opened at 37.60. Lucid Group shares last traded at 38.72, with a volume of 1,498,924 shares.
A number of analysts have weighed in on LCID shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of 22.59.
Lucid Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:LCID)
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
