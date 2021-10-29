LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Holdings Lowered by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,694,511 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.06% of LSI Industries worth $13,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at $33,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the second quarter valued at $117,000. 66.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $7.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $212.13 million, a P/E ratio of 37.43, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.90.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 1.86%. The company had revenue of $97.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 64.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th.

LSI Industries Profile

LSI Industries, Inc engages in the provision a variety of lighting solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Lighting and Graphics. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting for the commercial, industrial and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum or convenience store market.

