LPL Financial LLC Sells 43,521 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI)

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI) by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,521 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.49% of First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF worth $2,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,324,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF alerts:

NASDAQ DALI opened at $26.41 on Friday. First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF has a one year low of $18.06 and a one year high of $26.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.52 and a 200 day moving average of $25.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.001 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%.

See Also: Why do earnings reports matter?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DALI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF (NASDAQ:DALI).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright DALI 1 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.