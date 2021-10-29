LPL Financial LLC Sells 2,391 Shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

LPL Financial LLC lessened its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 7.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Crane worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CR. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Crane by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,880,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $358,464,000 after buying an additional 1,035,943 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Crane by 154.2% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 588,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $55,270,000 after purchasing an additional 357,014 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,971,723 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $182,128,000 after purchasing an additional 280,241 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Crane by 61.3% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 526,955 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,486,000 after purchasing an additional 200,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Crane by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 953,952 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $88,117,000 after purchasing an additional 164,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Crane alerts:

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.74, for a total value of $259,350.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,350. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,468 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CR shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Crane in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Crane from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Crane to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.75.

CR opened at $101.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $96.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.89. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $49.05 and a 1 year high of $106.12.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $833.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.61 million. Crane had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crane Co. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.