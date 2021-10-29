LPL Financial LLC Invests $3.07 Million in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 101,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,073,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OGN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $874,885,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $499,395,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $174,956,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $153,217,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Organon & Co. in the 2nd quarter worth $128,305,000.

Shares of NYSE:OGN opened at $36.52 on Friday. Organon & Co. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.97.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Organon & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Organon & Co. from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

In other Organon & Co. news, Director Ma. Fatima Francisco purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.79 per share, with a total value of $101,370.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co, a science-based pharmaceutical company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women's health, biosimilars, and established brands. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

