LPL Financial LLC Has $3.13 Million Position in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 97,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,197 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $3,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 1.7% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,868 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.3% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 18,173 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 3.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,770 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 17,683 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 1.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,184 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

In other Franklin Resources news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares in the company, valued at $57,637,279.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 3,604,359 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $43,000,002.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BEN opened at $31.23 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.25 and a 200-day moving average of $31.66.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 42.91%.

About Franklin Resources

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

