LPL Financial LLC Buys 527 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 527 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Hasbro by 2.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hasbro by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hasbro by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Hasbro by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.20.

NASDAQ HAS opened at $96.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hasbro, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.69 and a 52 week high of $104.89.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

