LPL Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 10.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,341 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POWI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $837,435,000 after purchasing an additional 234,574 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 1,453.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 183,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,927,000 after purchasing an additional 171,402 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 928,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,648,000 after purchasing an additional 139,887 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after acquiring an additional 60,501 shares during the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ POWI opened at $106.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.97 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $103.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.81. Power Integrations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.09 and a fifty-two week high of $110.66.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Power Integrations from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.63.

In other Power Integrations news, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.83, for a total value of $321,582.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,099,081.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Doug Bailey sold 353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $34,869.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 106,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,535,874.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,093 shares of company stock valued at $2,220,854. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

