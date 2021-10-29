Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 52.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,586 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,861 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,126 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,395 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 474.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $18,581,000 after acquiring an additional 80,700 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,718 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $52,436,000 after acquiring an additional 6,238 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 76,234 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,498,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. 72.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. OTR Global cut Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush lowered Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.80.

Shares of LOW opened at $231.76 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $204.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $146.72 and a 52-week high of $234.96. The company has a market cap of $160.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

