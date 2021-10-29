Lotto Price Hits $0.0117 (LOTTO)

Lotto (CURRENCY:LOTTO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. During the last week, Lotto has traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. Lotto has a market cap of $23.43 million and $1,546.00 worth of Lotto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lotto coin can now be purchased for about $0.0117 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Lotto Coin Profile

Lotto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Lotto’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins. Lotto’s official Twitter account is @LottoFinance . The Reddit community for Lotto is https://reddit.com/r/LottoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “LottoCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. The LottoCoin uses random block rewards and will feature daily and hourly lotto rewards. The official LottoCoin ticker is “LOT” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “LOTTO” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

Lotto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lotto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lotto should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lotto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

