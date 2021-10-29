Loop Capital Initiates Coverage on SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Loop Capital began coverage on shares of SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPNE. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SeaSpine from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SeaSpine has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $39.80.

SPNE stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $532.14 million, a P/E ratio of -11.89 and a beta of 1.19. SeaSpine has a 12-month low of $12.43 and a 12-month high of $22.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.54.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $46.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.66 million. SeaSpine had a negative net margin of 19.46% and a negative return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPNE. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 55.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 46,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 16,508 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 8.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 415,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,238,000 after purchasing an additional 33,796 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 19.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 217,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,792,000 after purchasing an additional 34,722 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of SeaSpine by 1,696.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,320 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of SeaSpine in the first quarter worth $190,000. 73.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SeaSpine

SeaSpine Holdings Corp. operates as a medical technology company. The firm engages in the design, developmen and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of patients suffering from spinal disorders. It products include thoracolumbar hardware, cervical hardware, orthobiologics, and spine pure strip.

