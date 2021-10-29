Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Shares Up 15.2%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ)’s share price shot up 15.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.24 and last traded at $2.50. 218,486 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 226% from the average session volume of 67,039 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.24 and its 200-day moving average is $3.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.26 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 2.47.

Logiq (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $8.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 million. Logiq had a negative net margin of 63.60% and a negative return on equity of 75.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Logiq, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logiq, Inc provides e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech solutions. It operates through the following segments: DataLogiq and AppLogiq. The DataLogiq segment provides generation and e-commerce marketing solutions across vertical industries that include home repair, insurance and mortgage lending. It also offers a holistic, self-serve e-commerce marketing platform.

