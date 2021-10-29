LocalCoinSwap Market Capitalization Achieves $1.45 Million (LCS)

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 29th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market cap of $1.45 million and approximately $2,920.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be bought for $0.0285 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $285.27 or 0.00458228 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000088 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001264 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $586.38 or 0.00941890 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00003450 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap Coin Profile

LCS is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,067,254 coins and its circulating supply is 50,854,477 coins. The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

Buying and Selling LocalCoinSwap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

