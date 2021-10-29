LMR Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,664,000. LMR Partners LLP owned about 0.22% of Liberty Oilfield Services as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 49,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services by 44.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 116,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 95.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 170,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after buying an additional 4,853 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

Shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock opened at $13.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 3.09. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.45.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 10.16% and a negative return on equity of 13.12%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.39) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.10, for a total value of $434,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,319,342.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.21, for a total value of $608,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 548,300 shares of company stock valued at $7,014,802 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

